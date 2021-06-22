About this product
About this strain
Banana Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
66 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
22% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
29% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
