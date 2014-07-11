About this product
Golden Pineapple effects
Reported by real people like you
371 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
