R.A. Royal Strawberry Cough tastes like fresh berries with notes of pine, pepper, and spice. It has a focus and energy-boosting effect, thanks to our Sativa terpene formula. We start with delta-8 THC distillate and add all-natural, non-synthetic terpenes to create hemp-derived vaping perfection. These vapes are rechargeable, with the USB-C charging port on the bottom of the device.



Each vape features 2 grams of terpene-enhanced distillate, for an approximate total of 1800 MG of Delta-8 THC.



Ingredients:

Delta 8 THC Distillate

Terpenes



Directions for Delta-8 Vapes:



To Turn On the Vape:

Press the black button 5 times rapidly to turn the vape on or off. The white light near the charging port will flash to indicate a power on or off status.



To Use the Vape:

(Note: Pressing the black button will activate vaporization. You may also activate vaporization by inhaling through the mouthpiece while the vape is turned on. Pressing the button first and holding it will produce a more potent inhalation.)



1. Take one inhalation, hold it in for a few seconds, and then exhale smoothly.



2. Repeat three to four times, waiting at least 1 minute between each draw.



3. If desired, repeat after 30-40 minutes.



Warnings and Disclaimers Concerning the Use of Delta-8:



Delta-8 THC may show up in a drug test.

May cause drowsiness.

For purchase and use by adults age 21 and older.

Not for use by women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease.

The Delta-8 THC in R.A. Royal CBD products is a constituent of the industrial hemp plant.

This product contains a total Delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis.

State laws governing the legality of Delta-8 THC vary.

This product is federally legal in the United States under the 2018 Farm Bill.

