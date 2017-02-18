Our Delta-8 THC Chocolate Honey Sticks are ideal for those who wish to ingest their hemp-derived THC orally. We use filtered, USA-produced honey. This honey is perfect on toast, mixed with a hot drink, or straight out of the stick. Our honey sticks combine 150 MG of Delta-8 THC and 100 MG of CBD isolate per jar, and are available in six delicious flavors (including unflavored). Delta-8 THC is a hemp-derived, federally-approved cannabinoid.
Contains 2% or less of the following: Potassium Sorbate (for freshness), Xanthan Gum, Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides (adds a negligible amount of fat), Polysorbate 60, Vanillin, Artificial Flavor, and Food Coloring.
Product Size: 10 Honey Straws per jar.
If you are new to Delta-8 THC, use a dose of one straw until familiar with the effects. Onset time for orally ingested Delta-8's effects is about 60 minutes.
Method 1 (Mixing with Food Or Drink): Cut one end of the straw. Hold the straw's open end over your food or drink. Squeeze the straw at the top and pull downward until all the honey is dispensed. If using with a drink, ensure that you mix the honey well with your beverage. The honey will mix better with a hot drink.
Method 2 (Direct From the Straw):
Cut one end of the straw. Place the straw's open end in your mouth. Gently squeeze the straw from the bottom and pull up until the straw is empty.
Warnings and Disclaimers Concerning the Use of Delta-8:
May show up in a THC drug test (Delta-8 only). May cause drowsiness. Adult use only. Not for use by minors or women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Consult your physician before using our products. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. They are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. The Delta-8 THC in R.A. Royal CBD products is a natural constituent of the industrial hemp plant. This product contains a total Delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis. The Delta-8 experience varies with each user. We recommend conservative dosing. Underage sale prohibited: R.A. Royal CBD does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (USCSA).
Chocolate Kush, bred by 00 Seeds, is a powerful indica strain that captures the best of its two parent strains. Mazar, with its resin-oozing buds, lends its potent full-body euphoria while its other pure indica parent passes on a pungent aroma of hashy incense and chocolate. This strain grows into medium-sized plants with a Christmas tree structure and flowers in 56 to 60 days. The sativa-dominant Chocolope Kush sometimes goes by the name Chocolate Kush, so be sure to confirm this strain’s genetics with your budtender if you’re looking for the heavy-handed indica.
R.A. Royal is a company devoted to the creation of high-quality and diverse hemp products... delivered to your door! Our team works to guarantee outstanding and consistent products. All our hemp is organically grown and carefully processed. We are a Florida, USA-based independent business.