About this product
About this strain
Apricot Jelly effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
46% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!