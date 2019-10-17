R.A. Royal Fruits 1000x CBD Infused Cherries provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your favorite fruity taste! The delectable CBD infused fruits manufactured from industrial hemp plants will let you experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil. NO THC.



INGREDIENTS: Tart Cherries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Industrial Hemp Cannabidoil (CBD), and Proprietary Blend Extract including Melatonin.



ALLERGEN INFORMATION: This product may contain Milk, Eggs, Peanuts, Wheat, and Soy



SUGGESTED USE: Consume no more than 2 pieces at a time every 5 hours. No more than 8 total in one day.



STRENGTH: 1000MG



SIZE: 160g (5.65oz)



FRUIT: Dried Cherries

