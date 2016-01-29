R.A. Royal Fruits 1000x CBD Infused Kiwi provides a natural CBD hemp extract in your favorite fruity taste! The delectable CBD infused fruits manufactured from industrial hemp plants will let you experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil. NO THC.



INGREDIENTS: Kiwi, Sugar, Citric Acid, Sulphur Dioxide, FD & C Yellow #5 and Blue #1, Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), and Proprietary Blend Extract including Melatonin. Store in a cool and dry place.



SUGGESTED USE: Consume no more than 2 pieces at a time every 5 hours. No more than 8 total in one day.



STRENGTH: 1000MG



FRUIT: Kiwi

