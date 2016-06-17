R.A. Royal Fruits 1000x CBD Infused Prunes provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your favorite fruity taste! The delectable CBD infused fruits manufactured from industrial hemp plants will let you experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil. NO THC.



INGREDIENTS: Pitted California Dried Plums (Prunes), Industrial Hemp Cannabidoil (CBD), and Proprietary Blend Extract including Melatonin.



ALLERGEN INFORMATION: Potassium Sorbate (As A Preservative.)



SUGGESTED USE: Consume no more than 2 pieces at a time every 5 hours. No more than 8 total in one day.



STRENGTH: 1000MG



FRUIT: Dried Plums (Prunes)

