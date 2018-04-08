About this product
About this strain
Fruit Crusher effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Creative
66% of people report feeling creative
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
33% of people report feeling headache
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
33% of people say it helps with headaches
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!