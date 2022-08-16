R.A. Royal Fruits 1000x CBD Infused Strawberry provides a natural CBD hemp extract in your favorite fruity taste! The delectable CBD infused fruits manufactured from industrial hemp plants will let you experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil. NO THC.



INGREDIENTS: Strawberries, Sugar, Citric Acid, Sulphur Dioxide, FD&C Red #40 Color, Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), and Proprietary Blend Extract including Melatonin. Product of Thailand. Store in a cool, dry place



NUTRITION FACTS: Serving size size 6 pieces (40g) Calories 140, Total Fat 0g (0%), Saturated Fat 0g (0%), Trans Fat 0g (0%), Cholesterol 0mg (0%), Sodium 120mg (5%), Total Carbohydrate 28g (9%), Dietary Fiber 3g (12%), Sugars 33g, Protein 0g, Vitamin C (2%), Calcium (5%), Iron (5%)



*Manufactured on shared equipment with peanuts, soybeans, tree nuts, milk, eggs, wheat and whey.



SUGGESTED USE: Consume no more than 2 pieces at a time every 5 hours. No more than 8 total in one day.



STRENGTH: 1000MG



FRUIT: Strawberry

