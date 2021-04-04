INGREDIENTS: Corn syrup (from corn), Sugar (from beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Artificial Flavor, Lactic Acid, Pectin (Derived from fruits), Titanium Dioxide (color), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40. Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), and Proprietary Blend Extract including Melatonin.



ALLERGEN INFORMATION: N/A



SUGGESTED USE: Consume no more than 2-3 pieces at a time every 5 hours. No more than 8 in one day.



STRENGTH: 150mg.



GUMMIES PER POUCH: 8 Gummies.



CANDY: Peach Rings.

