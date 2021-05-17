About this product
About this strain
Cookie Butter effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Energetic
33% of people report feeling energetic
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
