Bubblegum Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
279 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
