A 70/30 indica-dominant hybrid from Dinafem Seeds, Shark Attack is a cross of Super Skunk and White Widow. Though it produces relatively modest levels of THC (12-16%) and significant amounts of CBD, the high is powerfully relaxing and long lasting, and can offer relief from aches and pain. Shark Attack produces a very strong odor of earthy hash with floral and lemon undertones, and tastes much like it smells. Because it is compact, easy to grow, and high yielding, as well as being suitable for indoor, outdoor, or greenhouse cultivation, Shark Attack is fast becoming one of the more popular hybrids available in feminized seed form.