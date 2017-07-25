About this product
About this strain
OG Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
40% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
30% of people say it helps with ptsd
Eye pressure
20% of people say it helps with eye pressure
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!