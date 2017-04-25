About this product
About this strain
Pineapple Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
99 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
No product reviews