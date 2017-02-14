Dirty Widow is a sativa-dominant hybrid loaded with euphoria. This natural cross of Dirty Girl and White Widow is an uplifting combination perfect for cleaning your house or getting active. It exhibits delicious earthy terpenes and light touches of citrus and aromatic wood. Dirty Widow is also an excellent strain to share among friends, especially as the strain’s effects are known to stimulate conversation and creativity. But have a glass of water nearby; the combination of Dirty Widow and long talks is a recipe for cottonmouth.