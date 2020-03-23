About this product
About this strain
Strawberry Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
21% of people report feeling aroused
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
PTSD
21% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!