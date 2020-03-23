CBD Gummies are the #1 CBD choice for many people wanting to take CBD oil (cannabidiol). R.A. Royal Gummies 300 MG CBD Strawberry Drops provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your favorite CBD gummy taste! The chewy edible CBD infused candies manufactured from industrial hemp plants will let you experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil. NO THC.



INGREDIENTS: Corn syrup, sugar, beef gelatine, acidity regulator (Citric Acid), Palm Oil, Artificial Flavor, Carnauba Wax, Beeswax, colors (Yellow no. 5, Blue No. 1, Red No. 40).



ALLERGEN INFORMATION: N/A



SUGGESTED USE: Consume no more than 2-3 pieces at a time every 5 hours. No more than 8 in one day.



STRENGTH: 300 MG



CANDY: Strawberry Drops

Show more