About this product
About this strain
Watermelon Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
128 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!