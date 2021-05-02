About this product
About this strain
Blue Raspberry effects
Reported by real people like you
60 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!