Enjoy our supreme hemp-based tank: the HHC Blue Zkittles Vape Cartridge. It features flavors of blue raspberry with floral and tart citrus notes. It has calming and restful effects due to its Indica terpene formula.



We start with premium hemp-based cannabis distillate and add natural, non-synthetic terpenes to create a sublime vaping experience.



Our vape tanks are compatible with any 510-thread vaping device.

