Blue Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
123 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
35% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
