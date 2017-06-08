R.A. Royal Sweets 1000x CBD Dark Chocolate Almonds provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your favorite Sweets! The delectable CBD Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds manufactured from industrial hemp plants will let you experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil. NO THC.



INGREDIENTS: Almonds, Sugar, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Honey, Corn Syrup, Contains 1% Or Less Of Fructose, Sea Salt, Gum Arabic, Natural Flavor, Cornstarch, Xanthan Gum, Peanut Oil, Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), and Proprietary Blend Extract including Melatonin.



ALLERGEN INFO: Contains Almond. Manufactured on equipment that processes peanut, other tree nuts.



SUGGESTED USE: Consume no more than 2 pieces at a time every 5 hours. No more than 6 total in one day.



STRENGTH: 1000MG





Show more