R.A. Royal Sweets 1000x CBD Limoncello Almonds provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your favorite Sweets! The delectable CBD Limoncello Almonds manufactured from industrial hemp plants will let you experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil. NO THC.



INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin – an emulsifier, Natural Vanilla Flavor), Confectioners Coating (Sugar, Palm Kernel and Palm Oil, Whey Powder, Nonfat Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin – an Emulsifier, Vanilla), Almonds, Natural Flavor, Tapioca Dextrin, Confectioners Glaze, Color Added (Yellow 5 Lake), Contains Almonds, Milk and Soy. Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD)



ALLERGEN INFO: Manufactured on shared equipment with peanuts, soybeans, tree nuts, milk, eggs, wheat, and whey.



SUGGESTED USE: Consume no more than 2 pieces at a time every 5 hours. No more than 6 total in one day.



STRENGTH: 1000MG





Show more