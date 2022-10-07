Breath Mints, also called Breathmints, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sin Mint Cookies and Mendo Breath. Breath Mints is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Breath Mints effects include euphoric, tingly, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Breath Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, stress, and pain. Bred by Sin City Seeds, Breath Mints features flavors like menthol, rose, and chestnut. The dominant terpene of this strain is Show more