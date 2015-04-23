What is Regall CBD Mango Vape Juice?

We formulate Regall CBD vape juice for maximum taste and value. Each 10 ML bottle contains 250 MG of CBD isolate, meaning you get the relaxation of hemp-derived cannabinoids with no THC or psychoactive effects. Enjoy stocking your vape with this delicious juice, or use it as an additive to mellow out the effects of your nicotine e-juices. Our mango-flavored vape juice tastes like its sweet and subtly piney tropical namesake.



Why Should I Vape CBD?

There are several reasons why vaping CBD is a great choice. CBD may confer numerous benefits, such as easing anxiety, stress, or pain. Vaping CBD is the fastest way to get it into your body's endocannabinoid system so you can start feeling its effects. Onset time with vaping is typically ten minutes or less. Unlike edibles, vapes have no dietary impact, so those watching their caloric or sugar intake can use them with peace of mind.



How do I use Regall CBD Vape Juice?

Our vape juice comes in a bottle with a dropper built into the cap, so you can fill your vaping device of choice. Here are the devices that our vape juice will work in:



Pen Vape (510 thread): These devices are small and portable. They are made of a battery and a tank. Typically, the battery is sold separately from the tank. The tank separates into two parts to allow for filling. Once filled, let the vape juice soak into the wick within the tank for five minutes. This is a process called priming. It is essential to prime when filling any fresh vape tank to prevent the inner wick from burning. Once primed, enjoy vaping!

Pod Vape: These devices are small and portable like pen vapes, but the tank is either a removable proprietary piece or a built-in reservoir. These devices tend to have larger tanks than pen tanks, and more features.

Box Mod: These vapes are larger and more powerful than pod systems. They are suitable for vaping Delta-8 with CBD but are designed for nicotine e-juices. CBD is ideally vaped at a wattage between ten and fifteen watts, while nicotine e-juices are vaped at fifty to one hundred watts. This makes most box mods overpowered for CBD and D8, but suitable so long as the wattage is kept low.



What is in Regall CBD Vape Juice?

Vape Juice Quantity per Bottle: 10ML



CBD Quantity per Bottle: Approx. 250 MG CBD



Ingredients: Enriched proprietary formulated industrial hemp cannabidiol (CBD), USP kosher glycol, USP kosher vegetable glycerin, natural terpenes, artificial flavoring.



Warnings and Disclaimers

Must be 21 or older to purchase this product.

Keep out of reach of children and pets.

Not for use by women who are nursing or pregnant.

Consult your physician before using this product.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, prevent, or cure any disease.

This product is federally legal in the United States under the 2018 Farm Bill.

