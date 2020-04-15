About this strain
Triple OG
Not to be confused with III OG by Humboldt Seed Organization, Triple OG comes from an unknown cross and is celebrated for its gassy profile, quality bud structure, and phenomenal yields. Consumers can expect additional floral and citrus notes backed by a body buzz that will drop you into a state of stoned bliss.
Triple OG effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
60% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
