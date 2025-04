Railroad Remedies K9 Dog CBD Tinctures come in strengths of 150mg, 250mg, and 350mg. They are comprised of Organic MCT Oil, Hemp Oil, Cannabidiol Extract and either Bacon or Peanut Butter flavoring. CBD K9 Tinctures are excellent for sore muscles, arthritis pain, joint issues and are anti-inflammatory. CBD may help insomia, anxiety, an seizures. Help your pet get relief today.

