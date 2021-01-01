About this product

Δ8THC (Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol / Delta-8-THC)



This sublingual tincture contains 500mg delta-8-THC in certified organic MCT coconut oil. It offers health and wellness benefits as well as a euphoric experience with less risk of anxiety or paranoia than one may find with delta-9-THC.



Directions:



Each spray contains 6.7mg Delta-8-THC**. There are 75 sprays per bottle.



Shake bottle and spray 1-2 times under tongue, hold for 30 seconds, then swallow. Use 1-2 times daily or as directed by your healthcare provider. Store away from heat and light. Use within 6 months of opening or before the expiry date found on your bottle.



Warning:



Δ8THC (Delta-8-THC) can be psychoactive. Do not drive a vehicle or operate machinery while taking Delta-8-THC. While drug tests are intended to look for Delta-9-THC, Delta-8-THC may also cause you to fail a drug test.

.

Ingredients

.

Certified Organic MCT Coconut Oil, Delta-8-THC Isolate.

.

*Delta-9-THC below lab detectable levels

.

**Because our oils are formulated from natural extracts, there may be minor variations in cannabinoid potency. For exact potency, please visit our Lab Reports page to look up your independent lab report.