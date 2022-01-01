1:1 Full Spectrum Blend



250mg CBG with 250mg CBD per 30ml bottle



For: Reducing pain and inflammation after exercise, joint health and mental wellness.



This tincture contains a high level of rare cannabinoid CBG (cannabigerol) as well as an equal amount of rare Hawaiian full spectrum CBD hemp extract. Gently flavored with certified organic Italian lemon and wild orange oils, it is intended to be taken as a complete daily hemp supplement.



CBG relieves pain and inflammation after exercise, is promotes healthy joints, and improves mental balance and calm. CBG is also being studied for potential benefits for many diseases. Visit Rare Cannabinoid Company's website for links to scientific studies.



CBD may also offer mental health benefits including assisting with concentration, relaxation and support in dealing with daily mental stresses. It may also support physical relief from pain and inflammation from daily activities and exercise.

