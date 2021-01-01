About this product

Rare Hawaiian CBD (1000mg)

Full Spectrum

1000mg CBD | 30ml bottle



Independent lab report (CoA) | View recent: Batch 4364.



This tincture contains a rare full spectrum CBD oil extracted from hemp grown in the Hawaiian islands. The plants are nourished by mineral-rich red dirt, year-round sunshine and tropical rain. Gently flavored with food grade certified organic Italian lemon and wild orange oils, this unique oil is intended to be taken as a complete daily hemp supplement or enhanced with Rare Cannabinoid Company’s purified extracts of rare cannabinoids THCV, delta-8-THC, CBN, CBG, CBC, or CBDA.



CBD may offer mental health benefits including assisting with concentration, relaxation and support in dealing with daily mental stresses. It may also support physical relief from pain and inflammation from daily activities and exercise. More information can be found in this CBD guide on Leafly, the world’s largest cannabis information website and in this Beginner’s Guide to CBD on Project CBD, a non-profit dedicated to publicizing medical research into the benefits of CBD.



Directions

Each spray contains 13.4mg CBD*. There are 75 sprays per bottle.



Shake bottle and spray 1-3 times under tongue, hold for 30 seconds, then swallow. Use 1-2 times daily or as directed by your healthcare provider. Store away from heat and light. Use within 6 months of opening or before the expiry date found on your bottle.



Ingredients

Organic MCT Coconut Oil, Organically Grown Full Spectrum Hawaiian CBD Hemp Extract, Organic Food Grade Wild Orange Essential Oil, Organic Food Grade Lemon Essential Oil.



*Because our oils are formulated from natural extracts, there may be minor variations in cannabinoid potency. For exact potency, please visit our Lab Reports page to look up your independent lab report.

FDA Disclaimer: Consult your healthcare provider before consuming. Cannabinoid use while pregnant or breastfeeding may be harmful. Keep out of reach of children. The statements on this website have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The statements and products on this website and links to other websites are not intended to endorse, diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or treatment.