Blueberry, which is also popular as “Berry Blue,” is an Indica strain.



Rare Terpene uses this one of the favorite strains in its Terpenes Spray Bottle collection. Blueberry Terpene Spray Bottle is a cross between Purple Thai with Thai. You will experience the sweet flavors of fresh blueberries best combined with relaxing effects. As a result, the terp splashes will produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many of our consumers utilize the happy effects of Blueberry Terpene Spray Bottle to help cope with intense pain and stress. Being one of the heavy Indica-leaning hybrids, Blueberry Terpene Spray Bottle makes our users experience a transition into a very soothing calmness. Not only this but you will also feel a general sense of serenity.