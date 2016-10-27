About this product
Blueberry, which is also popular as “Berry Blue,” is an Indica strain.
Rare Terpene uses this one of the favorite strains in its Terpenes Spray Bottle collection. Blueberry Terpene Spray Bottle is a cross between Purple Thai with Thai. You will experience the sweet flavors of fresh blueberries best combined with relaxing effects. As a result, the terp splashes will produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many of our consumers utilize the happy effects of Blueberry Terpene Spray Bottle to help cope with intense pain and stress. Being one of the heavy Indica-leaning hybrids, Blueberry Terpene Spray Bottle makes our users experience a transition into a very soothing calmness. Not only this but you will also feel a general sense of serenity.
About this strain
This dense crystal-covered indica strain by LivWell is a mix of Blackberry and DJ Short’s Blueberry. Blackberry x Blueberry tends to have a hashy Afghani aroma and flavor balanced by sweet berries and skunk. Thanks to its strong indica body effects, this strain is often recommended for treatment of pain.
Blackberry x Blueberry effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
39% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
17% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Rare Terpenes
Rare Terpenes is a well-known online store that offers high-quality terpene for sale everywhere to fulfill your needs. Our blends are 100% handcrafted, plant-based, and GMO-free. In addition, we specialize in providing Terpene Blends, terpene sprays, diluents, and cartridges.