The Bubble Gum OG Terpene Spray Bottle contains a strain with a high Indica dominance. This strain was initially developed by crossing Bubble Gum and OG Kush. Bubblegum OG is a strain with a high THC content that induces a strong euphoric high.



Our Bubble Gum OG Terpene Spray Bottle is associated with elevating positive emotions. It is an excellent treatment option for medical conditions such as anxiety and depression. In addition to its pain-relieving properties, this product also possesses a number of other notable effects. easing stress and providing relief.