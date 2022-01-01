About this product
The Bubble Gum OG Terpene Spray Bottle contains a strain with a high Indica dominance. This strain was initially developed by crossing Bubble Gum and OG Kush. Bubblegum OG is a strain with a high THC content that induces a strong euphoric high.
Our Bubble Gum OG Terpene Spray Bottle is associated with elevating positive emotions. It is an excellent treatment option for medical conditions such as anxiety and depression. In addition to its pain-relieving properties, this product also possesses a number of other notable effects. easing stress and providing relief.
Our Bubble Gum OG Terpene Spray Bottle is associated with elevating positive emotions. It is an excellent treatment option for medical conditions such as anxiety and depression. In addition to its pain-relieving properties, this product also possesses a number of other notable effects. easing stress and providing relief.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Rare Terpenes
Rare Terpenes is a well-known online store that offers high-quality terpene for sale everywhere to fulfill your needs. Our blends are 100% handcrafted, plant-based, and GMO-free. In addition, we specialize in providing Terpene Blends, terpene sprays, diluents, and cartridges. Grab our offer of Buy 2, Get 1 FREE! Order now.