Another exciting terpene blend by Rare Terpenes, Crunch Berry, contains two well-known strains. Crunch Berry, a cross between DJ Short's famous Blueberry and a male Triple OG, offers users a unique experience. It is a perfect treat for a sunny day when you decide to spend some time in the park or a hike in the woods. Order online now.
Rare Terpenes is a well-known online store that offers high-quality terpene for sale everywhere to fulfill your needs. Our blends are 100% handcrafted, plant-based, and GMO-free. In addition, we specialize in providing Terpene Blends, terpene sprays, diluents, and cartridges. Grab our offer of Buy 2, Get 1 FREE! Order now.