About this product
Are you looking to buy Diablo OG Terpene Spray online? Rare Terpenes offer a food grader, toxins-free best spraying solution for you. Diablo OG has a sweet flavor inherited from its Grapefruit and Blueberry parents and a peppery aftertaste inherited from its South African Sativa parent. In contrast, Diablo OG is an Indica, and its linalool, caryophyllene, and myrcene will induce a "happy and relaxed" state.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Rare Terpenes
Rare Terpenes is a well-known online store that offers high-quality terpene for sale everywhere to fulfill your needs. Our blends are 100% handcrafted, plant-based, and GMO-free. In addition, we specialize in providing Terpene Blends, terpene sprays, diluents, and cartridges. Grab our offer of Buy 2, Get 1 FREE! Order now.