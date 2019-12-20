About this strain
Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet.
Banana Split effects
Reported by real people like you
82 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.