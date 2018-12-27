Loading…
Banana Bread Refined Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

HybridTHC 21%CBD

About this product

Banana Bread 0.5g Cartridge
Banana OG x Grape Crinkle x Triangle Kush
Indica Dominant Hybrid

Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.

Banana Bread effects

Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
