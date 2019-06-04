Banana OG Refined Live Resin™ 0.5g Cartridge
by Raw Garden™
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Banana OG Refined Live Resin™ 0.5g Cartridge
Banana x OG Kush
Indica Hybrid
Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.
Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.
Raw Garden high-potency Refined Live Resin THC Vape Cartridges are 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers, or artificial flavors. Made from Cannabis flower grown by Raw Garden in Central California using entirely organically-based and Clean Green-certified farming techniques that is Cryogenically Flash-Frozen immediately at harvest. These cartridges are high in THC and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the high-quality source flower from which they are extracted.
About this strain
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
Banana OG effects
Reported by real people like you
404 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.