About this product
Banana PunchTM Refined Live ResinTM All-In-One 1.0g
Banana OG x Purple Punch F2 x Mendo Breath (Banana/Fruity/Sugary)
Indica
Sprout is Raw Garden’s smallest vape yet—but don’t let the size fool you. This all-in-one rips smooth, clean, and true to the plant, thanks to our terpene-safe PA12 material that keeps every hit clean and free from contamination.
No clogs, no wasted oil, no weak pulls. Sprout’s anti-clog overflow chamber keeps airflow fresh from first rip to last. Three power modes let you dial in your perfect hit, and a pre-heat function makes sure it’s ready to go—even in the cold.
USB-C rechargeable means no wasted oil to a dead battery, and just like everything we make, Sprout is 100% cannabis, no additives, no BS. Certified Clean GreenTM and ECCO-approved, backed by radical transparency and lab testing, Sprout is more than just a vape—it’s a statement.
About this brand
Raw Garden
Raw Garden is Your Single Source. We believe in creating pure, clean, all natural, 100% cannabis products that are nurtured and expertly crafted from seed to sale. We stand by our products as everything we make is rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards so you can rest easy knowing you are consuming only the best.
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10003156
