About this product
Blueberry Bliss CBD 1:1 1.0g Cartridge
Blueberry Muffin (Berry / Sugary / Creamy)
CBD 1:1
Raw GardenTM️ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.
Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.
Our CBD 1:1 Refined Live ResinTM️ vapes contain equal parts CBD and THC and are designed to provide a pleasant, holistic cannabis experience that maintains the natural flavor and aroma of the original fresh flower.
Enhance any moment with Refined Live ResinTM️ CBD.
About this brand
Raw Garden
Raw Garden is Your Single Source. We believe in creating pure, clean, all natural, 100% cannabis products that are nurtured and expertly crafted from seed to sale. We stand by our products as everything we make is rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards so you can rest easy knowing you are consuming only the best.
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10003156
