Blueberry Mojito Refined Live Resin™ 1.0G PAX Era Pod

Blueberry Cookies x Lime Mojito

Indica



Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.



Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden™ is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.



Raw Garden’s Pax Era pods are high in THC and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the exceptional flower from which they are extracted. The Pax Era Pro automatically heats each pod to its optimal temperature so you can achieve your perfect cannabis experience every time.