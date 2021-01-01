About this product
Chem '91 Refined Live Resin™ 0.5g Cartridge
Chem91 x Kosher Chem
Hybrid
These THC Vape Cartridges are 100% cannabis, made from our flower grown in Santa Barbara County. Raw Garden cryogenically flash-freezes the flower at harvest in order to preserve the plant’s unique cannabinoid and terpene profiles. These cartridges are high in THC and contain the natural taste and aromas.
Available in 1.0g, 0.5g, and 0.3g.
About this brand
Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.