Chem Diesel Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds

by Raw Garden
THC —CBD —

About this product

Chem Diesel Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds
Sour Diesel x Chem '91 (Diesel / Citrus / Chemical)
Sativa
Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.
Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.
Made from 100% cannabis flower grown using mindful and sustainable farming practices. Raw Garden cryogenically flash-freezes the flower at harvest to preserve the plant’s unique cannabinoid and terpene profiles. Raw Garden Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds contain varietal-specific terpenes and THCa crystallines for the ultimate dabbing experience.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Raw Garden
Raw Garden
Raw Garden is Your Single Source. We believe in creating pure, clean, all natural, 100% cannabis products that are nurtured and expertly crafted from seed to sale. We stand by our products as everything we make is rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards so you can rest easy knowing you are consuming only the best.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10003156
