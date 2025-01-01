Cookies N Punch Refined Live ResinTM 1.0g Cartridge

Cookies N Cream x Purple Punch Pheno (Sugary / Dough / Earthy)

Indica



Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.



Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.



Raw Garden Refined Live ResinTM Vapes are designed to maximize potency and functionality, providing you with the best user experience. This is accomplished through our revolutionary post-extraction process where we remove the remaining non-psychoactive compounds still found in our Live Resin (ie: tannins, fats, waxes, etc.), these are known to impede vape cart function. By removing these compounds from our Live Resin we are able to create our Refined Live Resin oil.



Designed with you in mind, our proprietary oil maximizes functionality and is more potent while retaining the natural Cannabis aroma and flavor. Now you can experience 100% pure, all-natural ingredients from the Cannabis plant conveniently on the go.