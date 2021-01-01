About this product
Crimson Sky Refined Live Resin™ Crushed Diamonds
Skywalker x Cherry Slurm x Dosi Punch
Indica
Refined Live Resin™ Crushed Diamonds. Crushed Diamonds deliver the same power and purity you’ve come to expect from our original Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds, but in a more adaptable and versatile format. It’s a THCa concentrate that moves beyond the dab rig into joints and bowls. Sprinkled, smoked, dabbed, or vaped, this is the product to elevate your next session.
Skywalker x Cherry Slurm x Dosi Punch
Indica
Refined Live Resin™ Crushed Diamonds. Crushed Diamonds deliver the same power and purity you’ve come to expect from our original Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds, but in a more adaptable and versatile format. It’s a THCa concentrate that moves beyond the dab rig into joints and bowls. Sprinkled, smoked, dabbed, or vaped, this is the product to elevate your next session.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.