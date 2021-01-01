About this product

Crimson Sky Refined Live Resin™ Crushed Diamonds

Skywalker x Cherry Slurm x Dosi Punch

Indica



Refined Live Resin™ Crushed Diamonds. Crushed Diamonds deliver the same power and purity you’ve come to expect from our original Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds, but in a more adaptable and versatile format. It’s a THCa concentrate that moves beyond the dab rig into joints and bowls. Sprinkled, smoked, dabbed, or vaped, this is the product to elevate your next session.