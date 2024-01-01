Fire Bender OG Refined Live Resin™ Crushed Diamonds

Venom OG x Hazmat OG x Funk N FireDieselEarthyKush

Indica

Raw Garden Refined Live Resin™ Crushed Diamonds are designed for versatility and to maximize potency, providing you with an amazing user experience. This is accomplished through our revolutionary post-extraction process where we remove the remaining non-psychoactive compounds found in the Live Resin. This proprietary process leaves only 100% pure, all-natural ingredients from the Cannabis plant resulting in clear, potent and flavorful THCa crystals, aptly named Refined Live Resin Crushed Diamonds. Sprinkle some in your joint, on a bowl, or simply enjoy it as a dab – they are sized perfectly to accompany you on any adventure!

Show more