Garlic Cookies Refined Live ResinTM Diamonds

Girl Scout Cookies x Chemdawg Pheno (Gas/Kush/Skunk)

Indica



Raw GardenTM aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.



Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.



Raw Garden Refined Live ResinTM Diamonds are 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers or artificial flavors. Made from 100% cannabis flower grown using mindful and sustainable farming practices. Raw Garden Live ResinTM Diamonds contain varietal-specific terpenes and THCa crystallines for the ultimate dabbing experience.