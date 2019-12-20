Raw Garden™
GG4 Live Sauce
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Original Glue Live Sauce
Chem's Sister X Sour Dubb X Chocolate Diesel
Indica Hybrid
Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.
Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.
Raw Garden Live Sauce is 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers or artificial flavors. Made from Cannabis flower grown by Raw Garden in Central California using entirely organically-based and Clean Green-certified farming techniques that is Cryogenically Flash-Frozen immediately at harvest. Contains approximately 7-14% terpenes and comes in a wetter consistency than Raw Garden Live Resin.
GG4 effects
3,212 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
