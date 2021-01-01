Gorilla Gasberry Refined Live Resin Cartridge 1g
About this product
Gorilla Gasberry 1.0g Cartridge
Original Glue x Skywalker x Dosi Punch
Indica
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single-source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
