Hashburger Royale Live ResinTM Joints (0.5g 5-Pack)

Hashburger x Blackberry Cookies (Savory)

Indica



TURN IT UP with super smooth, ultra potent pre-rolls! Available now in 1.0g singles and 0.5g five-packs.



They’re pre-rolls like you love them, but TURNED UP!



We infused our 100% whole bud, Clean Green CertifiedTM flower with the 13x award-winning, single-source Refined Live ResinTM that Raw Garden consumers cherish.



No trim. No additives. Just pure cannabis flower + oil, in the convenient, delightful form of our loudest joints yet.



Like all Raw Garden products, all RLR joint testing data is radically and transparently available.



Raw Garden's 1.0g single cone and 0.5g five-packs are the ultra-potent way to amplify your day.